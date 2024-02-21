Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.250-13.750 EPS.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.4 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $55.44 and a 52 week high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

