Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.250-13.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.14.

TOL stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.94. 1,865,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,081. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $111.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

