Tony Satterthwaite Sells 37,450 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $269.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,268,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

