TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,187,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432,268 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $32,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TORM by 145.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 683,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TORM by 5,904.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 966,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TORM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in TORM by 26.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter.

TORM Stock Performance

Shares of TORM stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.17. TORM plc has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

