Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.55

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 1372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPYP. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

