TPI Composites (TPIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.03. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

