Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 5,792,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,772,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Transocean Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,956 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $247,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

