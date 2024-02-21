Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. 169,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,317. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $43.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3,808.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

