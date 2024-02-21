Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth $25,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.