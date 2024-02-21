Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of TPH traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 201,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

