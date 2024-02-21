Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.
Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance
NYSE TPH opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
