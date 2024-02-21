True Wealth Design LLC Acquires 2,740 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 54,800.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $342.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.08. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $344.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

