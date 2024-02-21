True Wealth Design LLC Acquires 7,607 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,702,000 after buying an additional 1,400,129 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after buying an additional 917,785 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 464,470 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM remained flat at $25.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

