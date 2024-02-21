True Wealth Design LLC Boosts Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,145,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,562,000 after buying an additional 167,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,920,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,568,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 864,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLK traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 88,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,947. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.