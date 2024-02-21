True Wealth Design LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.3% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 229,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,556,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. 938,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

