True Wealth Design LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

CRBG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 1,719,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Corebridge Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

See Also

