True Wealth Design LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. True Wealth Design LLC owned 0.72% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 166,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 380,072 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

