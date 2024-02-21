True Wealth Design LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 4,061,125 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,730,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 253.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 980,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 703,171 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 267.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 702,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,554,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,054. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.