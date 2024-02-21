True Wealth Design LLC Has $728,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after purchasing an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 218,893 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 673,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.69. 137,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,308. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

