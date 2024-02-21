True Wealth Design LLC Has $864,000 Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.71. 139,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

