True Wealth Design LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. True Wealth Design LLC owned about 2.82% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

NYSEARCA TFLR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

