True Wealth Design LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. True Wealth Design LLC owned about 2.82% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.
T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA TFLR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.
About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF
The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report).
