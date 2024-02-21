True Wealth Design LLC Increases Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.19. 63,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,557. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.69.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

