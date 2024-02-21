True Wealth Design LLC Lowers Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 232,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.