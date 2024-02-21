True Wealth Design LLC Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 706,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

