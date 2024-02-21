True Wealth Design LLC Purchases Shares of 17,006 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,006 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,957,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,684,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.3 %

BNS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

