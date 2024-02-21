True Wealth Design LLC Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. 774,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

