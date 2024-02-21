True Wealth Design LLC Sells 870 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.21. 4,907,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,168. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

