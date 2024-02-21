Truist Financial Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $60.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

NYSE GMED opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,156,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after buying an additional 275,252 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

