Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trupanion traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. 188,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 743,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Trupanion by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8,339.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $950.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

