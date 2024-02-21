Tucows (TC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of TC stock opened at C$29.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$322.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Tucows has a 52-week low of C$21.62 and a 52-week high of C$45.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07.

Insider Transactions at Tucows

In other Tucows news, Director Elliot Lawrence Noss sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.79, for a total value of C$249,795.00. In related news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 21,987 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$478,393.15. Also, Director Elliot Lawrence Noss sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.79, for a total value of C$249,795.00. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

