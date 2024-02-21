UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,581 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.67% of UDR worth $430,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,605,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

UDR stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

