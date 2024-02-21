UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading 4.9% Higher

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $203.61 and last traded at $203.32. 34,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 55,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,835.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,029. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.