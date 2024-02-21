Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 191,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 48,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Unigold Trading Up 22.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Unigold
Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.
