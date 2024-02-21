Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,018 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,995. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

