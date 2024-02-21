Union Pacific Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Union Pacific in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the railroad operator will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $10.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

UNP stock opened at $247.22 on Monday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $251.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

