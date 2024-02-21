Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %

UNP stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.60. The company had a trading volume of 535,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,590. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.33 and a 200 day moving average of $225.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

