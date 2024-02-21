UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 4,300 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Safehold were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,183 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $10,264,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Safehold by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,135,000 after acquiring an additional 876,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,104,000 after acquiring an additional 645,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after acquiring an additional 443,049 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 36.61 and a quick ratio of 36.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Safehold’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

