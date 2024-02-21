UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

