UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $465,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $138.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

