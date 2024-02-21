UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 300 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

