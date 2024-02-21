UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 249 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Incyte Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

