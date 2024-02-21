UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 262 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Illumina by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.