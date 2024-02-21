UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 8,848 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 204.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,834,000 after acquiring an additional 278,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $242.88 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $258.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

