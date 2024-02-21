UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 984,899 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 984,899 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

