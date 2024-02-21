Uniswap 24 Hour Volume Hits $116.59 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $7.12 or 0.00013990 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.26 billion and $116.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00133295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008543 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.35487088 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 934 active market(s) with $137,156,268.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

