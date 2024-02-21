Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.28 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a positive return on equity of 271.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Unisys Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of UIS opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55. The firm has a market cap of $533.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Unisys has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Unisys by 969.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,455,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,516 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Unisys by 1,482.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,245,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 1,166,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 28.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,047,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after buying an additional 1,125,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Unisys by 293.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,258,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 938,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 602.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 877,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 752,990 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

