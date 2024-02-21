United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
United Maritime Price Performance
NASDAQ:USEA opened at 2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.46. United Maritime has a 1 year low of 2.01 and a 1 year high of 3.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Maritime
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of United Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Maritime Company Profile
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.
