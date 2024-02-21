United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.55. The company had a trading volume of 632,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.