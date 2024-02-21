United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issues Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $214.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.52 and its 200 day moving average is $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

