UNIUM 24 Hour Volume Tops $37,737.01 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. UNIUM has a market cap of $21.38 million and approximately $37,737.01 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for about $9.55 or 0.00018695 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 9.54742045 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,666.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

